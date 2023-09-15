Major WWE star's contract to expire after WrestleMania 40; no progress on a new deal - Reports

WWE is currently in a state of change, recently merging with UFC to form a new listed company, TKO Group Holdings. One has to wonder if Vince McMahon's promotion will alter how it approaches wrestler contracts, especially with a few of them expiring soon.

In possibly the most prominent case, Drew McIntyre's WWE contract will reportedly expire in seven months. The Scottish Warrior had a few months added to his current deal after taking some time off after WrestleMania 39, but as of now, there is no progress on a new contract.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre will stay put at least through WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. Here is what he wrote:

"Due to his time off after WrestleMania, [Drew McIntyre's] contract has been extended and he’s with WWE at least through WrestleMania. He hasn’t signed a new deal and there has been no progress made on that front, but there are seven months left on the deal," reported Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre will stay in WWE following next year's Show of Shows. For now, though, he remains committed and is appearing on RAW every Monday night.

What did Drew McIntyre say about his WWE contract status?

Despite all the talk about his contract status, McIntyre remains focused on the "now." He was part of the crew that traveled to Hyderabad, India, for Superstar Spectacle. Ahead of the show last Friday, the two-time WWE Champion was asked about the situation during an interview with Hindustan Times.

Drew McIntyre re-affirmed his focus on the present. Check out what he said:

"My focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give," said McIntyre.

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior teamed with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to defeat Indus Sher in a six-man tag team match at Superstar Spectacle. He was also part of the pre-show Meet and Greet for fans. McIntyre currently seems to be heading towards a heel turn, with a match against Jey Uso set for RAW next week.