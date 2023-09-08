Contracts up for current champion and several top WWE stars - Reports

WWE currently has several top superstars and the programming is once again in a boom period, so to speak.

Among these big names include RAW Superstars Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Intercontinental Champion Gunther and the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Per BWE, all of the aforementioned stars, even Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, have not renewed their contracts yet. While it is only a matter of time, it's worth noting that The Scotsman's situation has created angst among fans of the former WWE Champion. Earlier this year, his future in the Stamford-based promotion was questioned as he went on a hiatus reportedly due to his creative direction.

McIntyre recently partnered up with Matt Riddle. The duo lost a Tornado Tag Team match this past week on Monday night to The Viking Raiders.

Expand Tweet

All of the superstars are involved in major storylines presently, especially Rollins and Gunther. The latter has broken the all-time record previously held by The Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Check out here who's position Hall of Famer believes Gunther could take in the global juggernaut down the line.

Will Shinsuke Nakamura win his first world title in WWE by defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins?

The duo's main event championship match at Payback was well-received by viewers on a card that featured several really good contests. Pre-match, Nakamura was featured in a special anime promo, which led to many fans believing that WWE may be putting the title on the Japanese star.

Per Xero News, people within the creative team want Shinsuke Nakamura to dethrone Seth Rollins and become the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion, and in turn, win his first world title:

"Some within the company want Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, whilst there are many who support Rollins and want his reign to continue for the time being."

Check out Shinsuke Nakamura's anime promo which aired at WWE Payback:

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura have been on a roll of late. The former's feud with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day has been put to rest for the time being, while The King of Strong Style emerged from subpar booking as a credible contender for the world title.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.