7-time Champion could possibly become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion - Reports

WWE introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship due to the absence of the other two titles, which were unified at WrestleMania 38 by Roman Reigns. According to a new report, some within the company want former Intercontinental and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to win the title.

Earlier this year, Nakamura made his way to Monday Night Raw during the annual WWE Draft. The King of Strong Style was booked much better over the past few months under Triple H's regime on the main roster. He immediately became a threat and a worthy challenger on the red brand.

The King of Strong Style is in a heated feud with the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and he could win the title. According to Xero News, some within the company want Nakamura to beat Rollins to become the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion:

"Some within the company want Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, whilst there are many who support Rollins and want his reign to continue for the time being."

The report also states that many want Seth Rollins to keep the title and have a lengthy reign. It will be interesting to see if Nakamura can capture his first world title in WWE.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship match closed the show at Payback 2023

Earlier this year, Triple H introduced a new belt for Monday Night RAW and announced a tournament for the vacant title. Superstars from RAW and SmackDown got the opportunity to compete for the title.

In the end, Seth Rollins from WWE RAW defeated AJ Styles from Friday Night SmackDown to win the vacant title and became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2023.

The Visionary had over a dozen title defenses in the past 100 days as the champion, whether it was live events, weekly shows, or premium live events for the company. However, he never closed a PLE as the champion.

Last week, the company hosted Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Seth Rollins main-evented the show alongside Shinsuke Nakamura as he successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship.

