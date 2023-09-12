6-time champion to finally turn heel after years? 5 possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW next week

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is set for WWE RAW next week. The match was made official after the latter confronted Jey during a backstage segment. The Scottish Warrior said he didn’t trust the former Bloodline member. Jey said he’ll see McIntyre next week to settle their differences.

The match was teased after Jey Uso arrived on WWE RAW after Payback 2023. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was welcomed to the show by Sami Zayn. During their brief confrontation, the former Honorary Uce asked McIntyre and Matt Riddle to give Jey a chance.

Having said that here are five possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW:

#5. Jey Uso picks up his first big win on WWE RAW

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to each other. The pair previously battled during McIntyre’s feud with Roman Reigns in the build to Clash at the Castle.

The Bloodline gave McIntyre and RK-Bro an incredibly tough time.

Jey may win his first big RAW win as a clean pinfall over Drew. A win over an established opponent like McIntyre will give Jey enough momentum to potentially challenge for a singles title on the red brand.

#4. Drew McIntyre defeats Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre has made it clear that he doesn’t trust Jey Uso. The Scottish Warrior has reasons for his distrust and animosity towards the former Bloodline member.

There’s only one way to settle the grudge, and it’s inside the ring.

Expand Tweet

A possible outcome to Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre may see the former WWE Champion pick up the win against his old rival. After the match, the pair could shake hands to bury the hatchet bugging McIntyre since Jey moved to RAW.

#3. The Judgment Day interferes

The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW, and there’s no dispute. The heel faction has been trying to get Jey to join them since the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion came to the red brand after Payback.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day might show up during the Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre match next week on WWE RAW. The possible distraction could cause Jey to pick up the win against McIntyre and gain some trust in Finn Balor and his faction.

#2. Sami Zayn comes to his friend’s rescue

Sami Zayn was the first RAW superstar to welcome Jey Uso into the fold. Zayn told Jey he’d be there for him whenever he needed him. The two buried the hatcher with a hug.

Zayn also asked McIntyre and Riddle to give the newest member of the RAW roster a chance.

It is possible that Sami Zayn could show up during Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW. The former Honorary Uce could arrive during the match to talk sense into McIntyre and prevent him from doing something reckless.

#1. Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre sees major heel turn

McIntyre and Jey will collide to settle their differences. Uso wants no trouble on RAW, but he has no choice but to take responsibility for the actions he committed during his time as a major member of The Bloodline.

Having said that, Jey could be forced to deal with a heel Drew McIntyre next week on RAW. The Scottish Warrior has been teasing a turn for weeks. With Riddle currently out of the picture, WWE may pull the trigger on McIntyre’s heel turn as soon as next week.

