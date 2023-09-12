Rhea Ripley is a "fan" of new WWE RAW star, according to friend

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant stars on RAW and WWE in general. Her ability as the champion has seen her rise and become one of the unstoppable stars, even more so thanks to her association with the Judgment Day. Now, fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor has revealed that Ripley is a fan of Jey Uso.

Jey Uso's reception on RAW has been far from warm. The star has received hostility, except Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. After his chance to ally with Kevin Owens fell apart earlier tonight, he was not feeling too good about how things were going.

On top of that, he was confronted backstage by Drew McIntyre, who was hostile as well. The two will wrestle next week.

However, there appears to be someone who's a fan. Balor told Jey Uso backstage that Rhea Ripley was his fan. Earlier in the night, Judgment Day had tried to recruit the former Bloodline member, which seemed like a continuation.

Jey's reaction also was interesting, as he was in disbelief, asking, "Really?"

The star had a very interesting reaction.

It looked like he was considering the offer for the first time after hearing what Rhea Ripley thought of him. Fans will have to wait and see what he chooses.

Would you like to see Jey Uso join the Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.