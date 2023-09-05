4 Directions for Sami Zayn and Jey Uso after their hug on RAW

At WWE Payback, Jey Uso was announced as the newest member of the RAW roster. Cody Rhodes had "called in a favor" to bring Jey to RAW, distancing him from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline drama.

The newest member of the roster opened RAW, coming through the crowd on his way to the ring. Before he could fully address the WWE Universe, however, he was cut off by Sami Zayn.

Zayn had supported Jey in a potential break from The Bloodline, but Jey didn't fully embrace the change until earlier this summer. The two met in the ring and hugged before leaving. Now that they seem to be on the same page, what's next for Jey Uso and Sami Zayn?

Here are four possibilities after their hug on RAW:

#4. They try to operate as a trio with Kevin Owens

Could Kevin Owens and Jey Uso get on the same page for Sami Zayn's sake?

Sami Zayn has been friends and foes with both Jey Uso and Kevin Owens over the years. During The Bloodline saga, he's done the same with each man.

He eventually returned to support Owens and even tried to do the same thing for Jey when they were on opposing sides.

Now that Owens and Zayn have lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, there are several ways they could proceed. One is to have an uneasy alliance with Jey Uso. They'll likely be going after The Judgment Day once again, so any help would serve them.

#3. They go their separate ways

In the past, the hug could have been one moment that just came and went. Uso and Zayn could have resumed what they were doing before they embraced after months of tension.

Jey proved that he could be his own superstar during the early days of The Bloodline story, and he might finally want to pursue a singles career.

Sami Zayn can go after The Judgment Day for the titles when Kevin Owens is ready to return. Zayn could fight the dominant group on his own while Jey resumed his singles journey.

#2. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso support each other in singles endeavors

Now that they're on the same brand once again, Zayn and Uso can be steady allies. They may not form a tag team, but can support each other in matches.

Zayn could return to the singles division since he's no longer an Undisputed Tag Team Champion. He's won the Intercontinental title before and could pursue that accomplishment one more time.

Jey could also go after the Intercontinental Champion Gunther, proving that he can win gold on his own accord. They could accompany each other to the ring and help each other out in sticky situations.

#1. They finally form a tag team

Both men have been tag team Champs this year.

Both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have been a part of a tag team for most of their lives. Zayn and Kevin Owens have been friends, foes, and teammates at various points in their careers.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have been joined at the hip their entire lives. Jey has always teamed with his brother. While Zayn said that he could finally be 'Main Event' Jey Uso again, the duo may join the tag team division.

The Great Liberator wants revenge on The Judgment Day and might enlist Jey for that task. Uso may want to branch out on his own path, but the offer to work together might be too good to pass up.

