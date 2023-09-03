Why did Jey Uso move to WWE RAW? Looking at possible reason

Jey Uso is the latest superstar to join WWE RAW. The former Bloodline member made an unexpected appearance at Payback 2023 several weeks after quitting the company on SmackDown. Fans might wonder why Jey moved to the red brand.

A possible reason behind Jey Uso’s move to WWE RAW could be to keep him away from Jimmy Uso. The twins have been at odds with each other since Jimmy cost Jey his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

Jey sought answers from his brother on a previous episode of SmackDown. Jimmy told Jey he didn’t cost him the Tribal Combat out of jealousy. He just couldn’t afford to see his brother become corrupted by the chiefdom.

“'Jimmy betrayed Jey because he’s jealous.' I did what I did at SummerSlam not because of jealousy, Uce. You really wanna know? Man, I was afraid. Alright. I was afraid to lose you… I would never be able to live Uce if I let you and watch you become an egotistical, lying, manipulative a**hole like Roman Reigns,” Jimmy to Jey on SmackDown.

Jimmy told John Cena this past Friday on SmackDown he’d do anything to protect his brother. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion also tried to take out The Cenation Leader with a superkick but was planted with an Attitude Adjustment instead.

Jey Uso puts Grayson Waller on notice at WWE Payback

Grayson Waller had Cody Rhodes on his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023. The arrogant Aussie tried to embarrass The American Nightmare. Cody used the opportunity to introduce Jey Uso as the newest member of the RAW roster.

Rhodes left the ring to Jey and Waller, and the former NXT star tried to downplay Jey’s arrival but was laid out with a superkick. Cody Rhodes was watching all the action from the ramp and even got a nod from Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Jey’s arrival on WWE RAW will affect The Bloodline.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here