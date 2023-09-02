Why did Jimmy Uso betray Jey Uso? Analyzing former Bloodline member's statement on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso in a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam 2023. The former Bloodline members confronted each other on the August 11, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, where Jimmy finally explained why he turned on his twin.

Jimmy told Jey he did it because he wanted to protect him. He said he didn’t want to see his twin brother end up like another Roman Reigns. He then asked Jey to kick his head off if he wanted to on SmackDown.

“'Jimmy betrayed Jey because he’s jealous.' I did what I did at SummerSlam not because of jealousy, Uce. You really wanna know? Man, I was afraid. Alright. I was afraid to lose you… I would never be able to live Uce if I let you and watch you become an egotistical, lying, manipulative a**hole like Roman Reigns,” Jimmy to Jey on SmackDown.

Jimmy then left the ring to head to the back. Roman Reigns told Jey Uso to acknowledge him, only for Main event Jey to lay him out with a Superkick. Solo Sikoa jumped into action, but The Uce took him out as well. Reigns took advantage of the distraction to hit his cousin with the Superman Punch.

The Tribal Chief attempted a Spear, but Jey blocked it with a superkick before taking the Undisputed WWE Champion down with his own signature move. Jey also tricked Jimmy into giving him a hug, only to take his own brother out with a Superkick as well.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion quit The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

Jimmy Uso told John Cena he’ll do anything to protect Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso confronted John Cena in the opening segment of WWE SmackDown. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion asked Cena why he was on the blue brand because people wanted to see him and not Cena. Jimmy said he’d save his twin brother again if he had to.

Cena fired back by saying that the wrong Uso quit. He then reversed a Superkick from Jimmy and dropped him with an Attitude Adjustment. Fans can check out more on the potential feud between Jimmy Uso and John Cena by clicking here.

Cena will host Payback this Saturday.

