Cody Rhodes makes groundbreaking announcement involving Jey Uso and The Bloodline at WWE Payback

Cody Rhodes' appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023 was shorter than expected - but it was certainly impactful as he made a groundbreaking announcement regarding Jey Uso and The Bloodline.

As you may know, Jey Uso announced that he is quitting WWE on SmackDown after SummerSlam following the betrayal by his brother Jimmy Uso. He took out the rest of The Bloodline, and the WWE Universe has been waiting for his return even though it hasn't been that long since he has left.

Regardless, Cody Rhodes revealed that main event Jey Uso is now part of the Monday Night RAW roster - breaking the news on The Grayson Waller Effect.

The American Nightmare seemed to express a bit of uncertainty over what will happen with Jey, potentially teasing a future feud between the two. However, Jey gave him a point in endorsement, meaning that Cody Rhodes potentially has an ally on RAW as well.

When Grayson Waller tried to get some impromptu questions to Jey, he ate a superkick instead.

It was as impactful a debut as you could hope for. Jey now has an adjusted version of The Usos' theme song, which is him singing "Just Me Uce, Day One-ish."

He will now be a singles star as WWE potentially builds to a brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania 40.

