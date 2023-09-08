Drew McIntyre addresses rumors on his WWE Contract status

Drew McIntyre's status with WWE has been a highly contested topic in the last several months. Recent comments from the Scottish Warrior are now only fueling the fire.

Previous reports have detailed creative frustration on the part of the former WWE Champion, with rumors reaching their peak when McIntyre took a 3-month hiatus earlier this year. Nevertheless, representatives from WWE, and McIntyre himself, have alleged that things are fine and well.

Expand Tweet

However, a recent report from BWE has detailed that several top WWE Superstars' current contracts are almost up, with none having re-signed new deals. One of the biggest names on the list is Drew McIntyre.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, McIntyre was directly asked about his contract status while hyping up WWE's Superstar Spectacle event in India. McIntyre didn't directly give an answer, only stating that he's focused on the "now" and giving the people of India a great show.

"I mean, I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess. But my focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give.” - Drew McIntyre (h/t WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

Earlier today, Drew McIntyre teamed up with former WWE Unified Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on the team of Indus Sher at Superstar Spectacle in a winning effort.

Drew McIntyre recently shared a heartwarming moment with a special WWE fan

Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to share a heartwarming interaction with a fan named Parker through an event with Make-A-Wish Foundation. In a tweet, McIntyre explained why moments like these are the "best part" of his job.

"When I heard Parker wanted to meet me through @MakeAWish . I flew into Hershey to meet him and his family. He is the definition of a warrior!! This will forever be the best part of my job," McIntyre said.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre's connection with the WWE Universe is strong, which is why many are concerned with the proposition of the Scottish Warrior leaving the company.

Do you think McIntyre will re-sign with WWE? Who do you want to see him face off against next? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.