[PHOTO] Drew McIntyre shares heartfelt moment with fan

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently shared a heartfelt moment he had with a fan.

Drew McIntyre has conquered almost everything during his time in WWE and continues to be loved as one of the biggest babyfaces on the RAW roster. The Scottish Warrior has involved himself in several goodwill projects and even interacted with fans. He was also vocal about WWE returning to India, an event that will finally take place on September 7.

Recently, McIntyre took to social media to share photos of a recent interaction he had with one of his fans via the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to The Scottish Warrior, this was one of the best parts of his job.

"When I heard Parker wanted to meet me through @MakeAWish I flew into Hershey to meet him and his family. He is the definition of a warrior!! This will forever be the best part of my job," McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre has formed a new tag team with Matt Riddle

Ever since his return from hiatus following WrestleMania 39, McIntyre has teamed with Matt Riddle against Imperium. However, when that feud ended, his partnership with Riddle remained intact, and the two men were teaming together.

However, they have not had the best of times recently. They lost to The New Day a couple of weeks ago, thanks to an interference from The Viking Raiders. Tonight on RAW, they had their chance at retribution against The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag Team match.

After a hard-fought battle, Kofi Kingston got involved and accidentally hit Riddle with a Trouble in Paradise, thereby costing them the match.

It looks like there might be a rivalry brewing between The New Day, Viking Raiders, and Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre did not take too kindly to the accident and stated in a backstage segment that he would be careful of such incidents in the future.

