Shelton Benjamin breaks silence on AEW rumors, sends two-word message to current champion

Shelton Benjamin recently responded to an AEW star who claimed he did not want the former in the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is none other than Max Caster.

Caster is the reigning AEW World Trios Champion, along with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn.

Meanwhile, Shelton Benjamin is a former WWE Superstar, and he was released from the Stamford-based company in 2023. He was one of the most underrated stars on the roster.

Recently, reports of Shelton appearing in AEW have surfaced. Replying to such reports, Caster seemingly said that he does not want Benjamin in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The 48-year-old star recently took to X/Twitter and responded to the comments made by Max.

"@PlatinumMax that’s cute," Shelton Benjamin shared.

As of now, no official announcement has been made on whether the former WWE Superstar will appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis praised Shelton Benjamin

Chris Adonis, also known as Chris Masters, is a former WWE Superstar. He recently lauded Shelton Benjamin's work style.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Adonis named the 48-year-old star as one of his peers who has not aged. Adonis also praised his in-ring ability despite Benjamin's age.

"He's amazing, man. Some of my peers have not aged a day, and you can put Shelton on that list, but you could also put Bobby Lashley on that list too. What's amazing about Shelton is I'm damn sure he's still got all that athletic ability too. He's just a mutant when it comes to that. His whole thing is ThunderCats [American media franchise], and it's not just a thing for him. He's a living, breathing ThunderCat."

It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion will really appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion.