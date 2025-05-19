Shelton Benjamin calls 36-year-old female WWE star "evil"

AEW star Shelton Benjamin has been beefing with a current WWE star for many years. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion and Mia Yim have exchanged shots at each other on social media platforms for a long time. Recently, Benjamin called the SmackDown star 'evil.'

Ad

Mia Yim, one of the most underrated women on the roster, has shown a huge improvement in her performances since being put in the Women's United States Championship picture last year. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate has been one of the key highlights of Dynamite over the past few weeks. Shelton has also been getting a significant spotlight in the MJF-Hurt Syndicate saga.

Recently, Shelton Benjamin took to Instagram and shared a clip of Mia Yim. In the reel, the 36-year-old laughed at the very end, which the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion dubbed evil.

Ad

Trending

"This is a @miayimofficial none appreciation post. You’re evil and your toenails look like raisins," he wrote.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

Shelton Benjamin gets honest about his and Mia Yim's relationship

The Hurt Syndicate member and SmackDown star has never broken character on social media and always takes jabs at each other.

While speaking on the F Y'All, Shelton revealed that he found Mia attractive when they first met but has since developed a brother-sister relationship.

"When I originally left WWE (...) in 2010, and I started doing the indies, I met Mia for the first time. Of course, she was an attractive girl, so my first thought is, 'Hmm.' But then I got to know her. "It was definitely one of those situations where I'm like, 'No. I really like her as a friend.' So I'm not gonna try to do the creep thing and try to—you know. So we develop a big brother-little sister relationship," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Mia Yim responds to Benjamin's comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More