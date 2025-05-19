Shelton Benjamin calls 36-year-old female WWE star "evil"

AEW star Shelton Benjamin has been beefing with a current WWE star for many years. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion and Mia Yim have exchanged shots at each other on social media platforms for a long time. Recently, Benjamin called the SmackDown star 'evil.'
Mia Yim, one of the most underrated women on the roster, has shown a huge improvement in her performances since being put in the Women's United States Championship picture last year. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate has been one of the key highlights of Dynamite over the past few weeks. Shelton has also been getting a significant spotlight in the MJF-Hurt Syndicate saga.
Recently, Shelton Benjamin took to Instagram and shared a clip of Mia Yim. In the reel, the 36-year-old laughed at the very end, which the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion dubbed evil.
"This is a @miayimofficial none appreciation post. You’re evil and your toenails look like raisins," he wrote.
Shelton Benjamin gets honest about his and Mia Yim's relationship
The Hurt Syndicate member and SmackDown star has never broken character on social media and always takes jabs at each other.
While speaking on the F Y'All, Shelton revealed that he found Mia attractive when they first met but has since developed a brother-sister relationship.
"When I originally left WWE (...) in 2010, and I started doing the indies, I met Mia for the first time. Of course, she was an attractive girl, so my first thought is, 'Hmm.' But then I got to know her. "It was definitely one of those situations where I'm like, 'No. I really like her as a friend.' So I'm not gonna try to do the creep thing and try to—you know. So we develop a big brother-little sister relationship," he said.
It will be interesting to see whether Mia Yim responds to Benjamin's comments.