Shelton Benjamin confronted a 35-year-old star backstage who didn't want him in AEW: "We’ve spoken"

Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recently revealed that he had a confrontation with an AEW star after he joined the company. The 35-year-old star had said that he didn't want Shelton to join All Elite Wrestling before The Gold Standard inked a deal with Tony Khan's company last year.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster infamously claimed on X last year that the Jacksonville-based company didn't want Benjamin when there were rumors of the veteran turning All Elite. Caster continued his beef with Shelton by throwing insults at the 49-year-old even after the former WWE star joined Tony Khan's promotion.

Caster also straight up said months ago that he wanted The Gold Standard to leave the company. The Hurt Syndicate member has finally opened up about the disrespectful comments made by Max.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Shelton Benjamin disclosed that he spoke to the 35-year-old backstage, adding that his suspicion that Caster was an ''idiot'' was confirmed.

“We’ve spoken, and pretty much what I suspected was true: Max is an idiot. He was poking the bear, but then the bear showed up, and he decided, 'Okay, maybe I should stop poking.' So, long story short, it’s my spot now,” he said. [SEScoops]

Shelton Benjamin on whether he wants to become AEW World Champion in the future

Shelton Benjamin has earned several accolades during his 25-year career, but he has yet to win a world title in a major promotion. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shelton was asked if he had any aspiration to become AEW World Champion in the future, and he said yes.

“I’m going to just say yes. I definitely still want a world title. If you watch my performances, I’m not performing like a guy who wants to just retire and ride off into the sunset. While I definitely want to help elevate other talent because that’s a big part of why we’re here. I still have goals. Being a world champion in a prominent company is definitely on top of that list,” Shelton admitted. [H/T: SEScoops]

Shelton is currently the AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Bobby Lashley. Only time will tell if The Gold Standard will have a world title run in Tony Khan's promotion.

