Shelton Benjamin and Elias' release from WWE prompts a response from Hall of Famer

A wave of releases from WWE just hours ago sent the pro wrestling community into a tizzy. The departures of Shelton Benjamin and Elias have been especially hot topics, garnering a response from a Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Famer in question is Mark Henry. Before his All Elite Wrestling debut, he was one of the most prominent names in the Stamford-based promotion. His contributions to the company led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Despite moving to AEW a while back, Henry has kept in touch with many up-and-coming names in the rival company. Just after Elias and Shelton Benjamin got released, he sent his good wishes for their future.

Mark Henry wanted to see The Hurt Business feud with a top faction in WWE

The Hurt Business has lost an important member in Shelton Benjamin, something Mark Henry may not be happy about.

On a previous episode of Busted Open, The World's Strongest Man expressed a wish to see The Hurt Business feud with The Bloodline. He also praised Shelton while talking about the WWE faction.

"Well that, I would sign up for. I would like to see that. I mean, bring back the Hurt Business. I really do think that one of the biggest balls that was dropped was the fact that the Hurt Business went away. People loved them, they loved the Hurt Business. That was the most personality that I saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have. Bobby was Bobby. MVP was a great manager."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Shelton Benjamin. The WWE legend still has plenty left in his tank, and it would be interesting to see where he ends up next.

