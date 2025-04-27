Shelton Benjamin mocks fan wearing current WWE star's T-shirt in appearance outside AEW

A fan recently wore a current WWE star's T-shirt in an appearance outside AEW. Shelton Benjamin took this opportunity to make fun of the fan.

Ad

Mia Yim is one of the most popular women on the WWE roster. Yim's friendship with Shelton Benjamin is well documented and the two of them are quite close friends. However, they spend a lot of their time online taking shots at one another on social media. This friendly banter has become a hallmark of their friendship.

Recently, a fan wore a Mia Yim T-shirt and came to a Shelton Benjamin meet and greet. The AEW mocked the fan and called her a horrible person for wearing Michin's merchandise. He also jokingly called security on the fan.

Ad

Trending

Fellow Hurt Syndicate member MVP posted a clip of the exchange on his social media with the following caption:

"Shelton has declared our signing area a 'No Mia Yim' zone!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣#squaredcircleexpo #himsbeforeyims."

Check out his post here:

Ad

Shelton Benjamin makes a huge revelation about Brock Lesnar

Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar both started their careers in WWE around the same time. However, their relationship dates back to their college days when they both wrestled for the University of Minnesota. They were sparring partners during this time and had a great record.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Benjamin was asked if he ever pinned Brock Lesnar. The AEW star said he never pinned The Beast Incarnate during their sparring sessions, but he did manage to throw him on his back before he got back up.

Ad

“I have thrown him to his back but he got back up immediately, so I wouldn't call it a pin. We are talking about collegiate wrestling, so I was at the University of Minnesota when Brock came in and I was going out. So, I sparred with him everyday for about three or four hours a day. Somedays, I could not do anything with him. Somedays, he couldn't do anything with me and some days, we would literally have a hand fight for three or four hours. Luckily, he never threw punches but yeah, he is, I have never pinned him. Like he is just too strong to pin. Like he goes on his back, those arms work.” [31:23 - 32:01]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Shelton Benjamin in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More