Shelton Benjamin mocks fan wearing current WWE star's T-shirt in appearance outside AEW

A fan recently wore a current WWE star's T-shirt in an appearance outside AEW. Shelton Benjamin took this opportunity to make fun of the fan.
Mia Yim is one of the most popular women on the WWE roster. Yim's friendship with Shelton Benjamin is well documented and the two of them are quite close friends. However, they spend a lot of their time online taking shots at one another on social media. This friendly banter has become a hallmark of their friendship.
Recently, a fan wore a Mia Yim T-shirt and came to a Shelton Benjamin meet and greet. The AEW mocked the fan and called her a horrible person for wearing Michin's merchandise. He also jokingly called security on the fan.
Fellow Hurt Syndicate member MVP posted a clip of the exchange on his social media with the following caption:
"Shelton has declared our signing area a 'No Mia Yim' zone!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣#squaredcircleexpo #himsbeforeyims."
Shelton Benjamin makes a huge revelation about Brock Lesnar
Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar both started their careers in WWE around the same time. However, their relationship dates back to their college days when they both wrestled for the University of Minnesota. They were sparring partners during this time and had a great record.
During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Benjamin was asked if he ever pinned Brock Lesnar. The AEW star said he never pinned The Beast Incarnate during their sparring sessions, but he did manage to throw him on his back before he got back up.
“I have thrown him to his back but he got back up immediately, so I wouldn't call it a pin. We are talking about collegiate wrestling, so I was at the University of Minnesota when Brock came in and I was going out. So, I sparred with him everyday for about three or four hours a day. Somedays, I could not do anything with him. Somedays, he couldn't do anything with me and some days, we would literally have a hand fight for three or four hours. Luckily, he never threw punches but yeah, he is, I have never pinned him. Like he is just too strong to pin. Like he goes on his back, those arms work.” [31:23 - 32:01]
It will be interesting to see what's next for Shelton Benjamin in AEW.