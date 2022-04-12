"I am now regretting that I didn't ask him for a picture" - SmackDown Superstar Shotzi on meeting AEW star at a recent event 

SmackDown Superstar Shotzi recently expressed regret over not asking Danhausen for a picture at a recent event where she bumped into the AEW star.

The 30-year old currently performs on the blue brand, having come through the ranks thanks to her work in NXT. Shotzi made her debut on the main roster last year and will look forward to becoming a staple of the promotion's women's division.

A few hours back, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion tweeted that she came across AEW star Danhausen at the recent WrestleCon event. Shotzi added that she regrets not asking the Best Friends member for a picture.

"Saw @DanhausenAD at wrestlecon and I am now regretting that I didnt ask him for a picture," tweeted Shotzi.

Danhausen quickly took note of Shotzi's tweet and responded with a hilarious message of his own.

"Just look at your leg until the next time," tweeted Danhausen.

Shotzi and Danhausen's Twitter banter is yet another heartening example of performers from different companies keeping competition aside to have fun with each other.

Danhausen is currently involved in a hilarious storyline with Hook in AEW

The Best Friends member made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Dynamite's Beach Break edition, where he cursed Adam Cole during his match against Orange Cassidy, resulting in Cole losing. Danhausen continued cursing many AEW stars in the coming weeks by sheepishly interfering in matches.

However, when he attempted it in front of Hook on Rampage's 25th March episode, his curse fell flat as the Team Taz member walked away. Since then, Danhausen has made multiple attempts to inflict his supernatural powers on the 22-year old star, but in vain.

It'll be interesting to see how this story pans out in the coming weeks, with Danhausen stepping inside the ring with Hook being a possibility.

What do you make of Danhausen and Shotzi's Twitter banter? Sound off in the comments section below.

