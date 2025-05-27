"Should just release him," "Why lie to the public" - Fans react after Tony Khan gives major update on absent AEW star

Tony Khan has been urged by fans to release an absent AEW star, and it is something that might surprise him. He was even accused of lying to the public.

Scorpio Sky has not been a regular name in AEW for quite some time now. Due to injuries and other creative decisions, things have simply not worked out for him, and it seems that the fans are starting to get frustrated.

Tony Khan was recently asked about Scorpio Sky, and he gave a rather weak answer. The fans were not pleased and urged him to release the star so he could continue his career elsewhere. One fan even accused Tony of lying to the public about Sky.

Another fan just told the AEW president to release him and send him to TNA so he can team up with Frankie Kazarian. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan thinks about all this.

What did Tony Khan say about Scorpio Sky?

Scorpio Sky recently hinted that he was very frustrated with his booking in AEW. That is even more so because his last match in All Elite Wrestling took place on a September 2023 episode of Collision.

Khan was asked at the Double or Nothing media scrum what he thought about Scorpio Sky’s frustrations, to which he said:

“I like Scorpio Sky. It’s interesting, Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently and he mentioned he was looking to come back and I have had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do. In greater detail. He’s someone who has been here from day one and I have a lot of respect for him and he’s someone I really like. I saw that he said that, and I had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something and we ended up going with something in a different direction.”

The fans will be eagerly waiting to see what is on the agenda for Sky in the coming weeks and months.

