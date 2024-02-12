"Should have never left WWE," "Set him free" - Fans want Tony Khan to release AEW star after depressing fact comes to light

Keen fans have found an important statistic about a former WWE NXT Superstar currently signed with Tony Khan's AEW. As soon as the statistic made its way online, other fans were quick with their response.

That wrestler is the leader of House of Black, Malakai Black, who has not performed in a singles match in about 600 days - just shy of two years. A post about this statistic made its way online:

"It has now officially been 600 days since Malakai Black last competed in a singles match."

Check out the reactions:

There is ample controversy about whether the House of Black will break up and the members remain in the AEW or go to WWE. With this statistic, that conversation is all set to begin again.

There was also a conversation that members of The House of Black do not want to 'job' or put over any wrestler, although the stars refuted this. With several wrestlers leaving promotions because of creative differences and frustrations over storylines they are involved in, it won't be surprising if Black, who hasn't been in action for so many days, bids farewell to Tony Khan and his wrestling promotion.

Tony Khan released several wrestlers silently last year

While Khan signed a couple of big names to the roster last year, some names were unceremoniously dropped, including Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson.

The roster cleanup continued, with MJF's name disappearing from the hallowed document once he lost to Samoa Joe last year at Worlds End. Fans are still unsure whether it is a storyline or something legit.

Rhea Ripley, part of The Judgement Day faction in WWE, has said she could persuade her husband, Buddy Matthews, who is part of the House of Black, to return to WWE. The current future of the wrestling stable remains unstable.

The House of Black comprises Malakai, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Black made his AEW debut in 2021. Brody King and Buddy Matthews joined in 2022, with Matthews being the third wrestler in the faction. Julia Hart joined the faction in 2022 after Double or Nothing. The stable has also won the AEW Trios Championship at Revolution 2023.

What do you think? Should House of Black crumble and Malakai Black, who's currently signed with Tony Khan, return to WWE? Tell us in the comments section below.

