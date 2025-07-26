"Should’ve debuted at All In"- Fans frustrated with Triple H's booking of former WWE Champion

John Cena is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He won this title by defeating the previous champion, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 41. The lineage of this championship is prestigious, and only a select few have held it since its introduction.Drew McIntyre is a former two-time WWE Champion. His reigns happened during the infamous pandemic era. Interestingly, according to several fans, his title runs were quite memorable. The Scottish Psychopath is currently in an alliance with Logan Paul. This duo will lock horns with Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in tag team action at SummerSlam 2025. The build-up for this showdown has been decent so far. However, McIntyre is Logan's sidekick in this storyline. The internet wrestling community is quite unhappy with the former WWE title holder's recent booking. Fans are frustrated with the way Triple H has been treating him. Furthermore, many stated that he should have left the Stamford-based company when he had the chance and joined All Elite Wrestling, making his debut at All In 2025.See their reactions below: Fans believe that McIntyre should have joined AEW. (Images via @GunthersChop X)Fans believe that McIntyre should have joined AEW. (Images via @GunthersChop X)Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on his relationship with The RockDrew McIntyre reportedly shares a good relationship with WWE legend The Rock. In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the former WWE Champion revealed that The Brahma Bull has been supporting him for years. Additionally, he said that when he was in his early 20s, the Hollywood megastar treated him with immense kindness.&quot;Yeah, and that’s never lost on me. He’s always been a supporter of mine from my first run. I remember seeing his ex, Mrs, Dany Garcia that he works with at such a high level, and she’d said such positive words when I was about 22-23 years old on a plane about how highly they thought of me, which was very cool,&quot; said McIntyre. [H/T: Pro Wrestling Dot Net] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHopefully, The Scottish Psychopath will receive a main event push again and become a three-time WWE Champion. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.