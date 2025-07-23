Drew McIntyre to be betrayed by 30-year-old former champion at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre is set to compete in a blockbuster tag team match at SummerSlam this year. He will team up with Logan Paul to take on the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. WWE has been building the clash as a celebrity attraction match due to the involvement of the country star. Hence, McIntyre and Paul are less likely to win the bout.

However, that may not be the worst part, as The Scottish Warrior may face a shocking betrayal right after. In a stunning twist, Logan Paul could turn his back on the former WWE Champion following their tag team match at SummerSlam. The 30-year-old has earned a reputation for being a cunning heel and is known for his notorious acts.

Therefore, he could attack Drew McIntyre, blaming the latter for their potential loss. What adds more to this speculation is the fact that McIntyre was recently seen making an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. A trend has been observed in the past that WWE stars who appear as guests on The Maverick's show eventually end up feuding with the social media megastar.

Drew McIntyre’s appearance on the podcast could be a subtle indication of a future feud with Logan Paul. Although they are currently on the same page, both superstars have very polarized mindsets. An embarrassing loss at a stage like SummerSlam could hurt their ego, and it could be The Maverick who ends up backstabbing The Scottish Warrior.

Although there is a good possibility that it will happen, the angle discussed is currently speculative. It remains to be seen how things shape up at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Drew McIntyre to chase the Undisputed WWE Title after SummerSlam?

Drew McIntyre has been away from the world title scene for quite some time. Despite delivering some incredible feuds and rivalries in the past two years, the 40-year-old has yet to have a proper championship run. It looks like WWE might finally shift its focus toward him after SummerSlam.

The Scottish Warrior could chase the Undisputed WWE Championship after the August PLE. He could challenge either Cody Rhodes or John Cena for the coveted title, as his shot is long overdue. McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in WWE and him stepping up wouldn't be an issue.

If Cena walks out of SummerSlam with the WWE Title, the creative team can build a first-time ever match between him and Drew McIntyre. However, if it is Cody Rhodes who becomes the new Undisputed WWE Champion, WWE can build an interesting "heel vs face" feud between Rhodes and McIntyre.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see whether Triple H pushes The Scottish Warrior into the world title picture after SummerSlam.

