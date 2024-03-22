“Show up and help him beat The Bloodline at WrestleMania” - WWE fans speculate on Cody Rhodes reuniting with AEW star

The WWE universe went berserk after an AEW star tweeted a message to Cody Rhodes. They speculated he would show up at WrestleMania to help the American Nightmare take down The Rock and The Bloodline.

The star who sent out a message to Cody is none other than his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes. He was once a part of WWE and went by the name Goldust. He has been constantly supporting his little brother on social media as he prepares for the biggest match of his career.

He sent out a message by sharing two pictures. The first was from their childhood, and the second was from their time in AEW. He also wrote a simple yet thoughtful message.

“I love my brother!!”

This made the fanbase wonder if The Natural would show up at The Grandest Stage of Them All to help his brother against The Bloodline. Some suggested Triple H and Tony Khan make a deal to let this happen.

WWE veteran Bully Ray reveals how fans were disappointed with Cody Rhodes’ promo on Raw

Cody Rhodes cut a heartfelt promo on WWE Raw this past Monday. He suggested he might not finish the story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 during that promo.

That led to fans letting out an audible sigh. Bully Ray has now revealed how that promo would have affected the fans. He was speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast when he said:

"Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? Groans. They did not want to hear that from him. Not only did he not... fight fire with fire last night with The Rock, but now he's doubtful again. I don't mind my babyface having a little self-doubt, but I don't think it's the time now, just two weeks out of WrestleMania, for Cody to have that self-doubt. And you heard the people go 'Ugh,' as if he took the wind out of some of his own people's sails," he said.

It will be interesting to see what other things are in store for Cody Rhodes as WrestleMania 40 draws near.

