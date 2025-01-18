"Signing with WWE was a mistake," "I blame Triple H" - Fans argue 2-time champion could have done better in AEW

Several ex-AEW stars have jumped ship to WWE in the past, hoping they'd get their much-needed push in the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans believe that Dragon Lee was unfortunate in this matter.

Lee competed for AEW in the past. He appeared on the August 17, 2022 edition of Dynamite and it was his first and last match in the promotion. Later in December 2022, he joined Triple H's promotion and was sent to NXT to kick off his career in the world's biggest wrestling promotion.

The Luchador has had a great run in the black and silver brand. He is a former NXT North American and currently holds the WWE Speed Championship. However, he's been absent from TV for two months. His last appearance on RAW was in November 2024.

Fans are not happy with his absence in the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, they called out the promotion for fumbling such a talented star. Some even claimed that he would've been better off in AEW:

"Signing with WWE was a mistake," a fan wrote.

"I blame triple H because not every mask wrestler has to be in the LWO, and I Beg Penta doesn't join," said another.

While fans claim that Lee would've had a brighter career in AEW, some people believe that he's doing much better in World Wrestling Entertainment and Tony Khan couldn't have done justice to his talent:

"Dragon Lee would be much worse in AEW. Lee has won 23 of 44 matches in WWE. Komander has only won 4 of his 29 matches in AEW ," a comment read.

"Neither Andrade or dragon lee was booked much better on aew so I don't really know what this is," this user tweeted.

Ex-WWE champion Logan Paul takes a dig at Dragon Lee

Former United States Champion Logan Paul shared many behind-the-scenes moments with the WWE Superstar at the RAW's Netflix premiere show on a recent vlog on his YouTube.

He met with many stars like Tiffiany Starton, Hulk Hogan, and LA Knight backstage. He also spoke to Dragee Lee and greeted him. But he took a dig at him by calling him Rey Mysterio after the star left.

This jab was perhaps meant to insinuate that Dragon Lee is just another masked wrestler who's destined to get lost in the locker room full of Luchadors, unlike Rey Mysterio who's made a big name for himself.

