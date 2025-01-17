Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee are allies in WWE and work for the Latino World Order. However, an ex-WWE champion mistaken the two stars for one another.

In a vlog on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul published several behind-the-scenes moments with WWE stars at the RAW debut show on Netflix. He spoke with several names behind the scenes, including Tiffany Stratton, to whom he made a proposal, Hulk Hogan, to whom he also made a request, and even LA Knight. The star also spoke to Dragon Lee but then took a shot at him by calling him a different name.

Trending

Logan Paul is comparatively new to WWE but has been there long enough to know the difference between someone like Dragon Lee and Mysterio. While both are masked luchadors, anyone can tell the difference between them. However, after interacting with Dragon Lee backstage, he took a shot at him, pretending to act like he thought he was talking to Mysterio. When he first saw Lee, he greeted him.

"What's up dude, good to see you bro. You healthy?"

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The former United States Champion then went on to call him Rey Mysterio after Lee had left.

"Gotta give respect to Rey Mysterio."

With Paul back, it remains to be seen whether he will go after Mysterio.

Logan Paul has challenged others except Rey Mysterio since returning

While there may be a feud between Paul and Mysterio, the star has made his intentions to be the face of the company clear. He's spoken about wanting to be at the company's top, including facing anyone from John Cena to Bad Bunny.

When Bunny recently spoke about wanting to put his life at risk in the ring, Paul dropped him a challenge and asked him to get in the ring with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback