"Since when did she join?" - Jon Moxley hinting at a former WWE star becoming the newest member of Blackpool Combat Club has fans divided

AEW wrestler and a member of Blackpool Combat Club Jon Moxley lost the triple threat match against Will Ospreay and David for the IWGP Global Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. He still had some excitement going during the post-match press conference.

During the conference, Mox had good words to say about fellow AEW member Marina Shafir. The former WWE Champion called her a 'friend of the Blackpool Club.' Shafir has been signed with AEW since 2021.

"Jon Moxley Wants To Bring Marina Shafir To Japan And Have Her Represent Blackpool Combat Club," the post read.

"Friend of The Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir. It's a goal of mine to get her out to Japan. She wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you got because that's one of the baddest bit**es walking the planet. She will come here representing the BCC. Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond. I want to come back with Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. We want to get our Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself, and build himself and prove his mettle," Moxley said.

The post quickly went viral, and the audience had some interesting reactions to Moxley's idea:

Marina Shafir accepts Jon Moxley's invite to the Blackpool Combat Club

Former WWE star Marina Shafir has seemingly accepted Moxley's invite into the Blackpool Combat Club by replying with a tweet of her own. It remains to be seen when this development will be reflected in AEW:

"It’s always been about fighting spirit #TheProblema Thank you. Challenge accepted #Osss" Shafir posted.

With this, the stable scenario in AEW changes drastically. Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Club will be more dominant than ever before.

What do you think? Will Marina Shafir be a success in the Blackpool Combat Club?