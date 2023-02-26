Six-time WWE World Champion says he has seen glimpses of "generational talent" The Rock in AEW star

The six-time WWE World Champion and current AEW star Chris Jericho has made bold claims, saying that he has seen glimpses of "generational talent" in Ricky Starks. He has even compared him to the legendary wrestler and Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Chris Jericho and Starks have been feuding since the beginning of the year, engaging in a war of words on the microphone and intense battles in the ring. In fact, Starks defeated Jericho on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite. However, he failed to secure a rematch by losing the Garcia Guevara Gauntlet on the February 8 episode of the show.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho was asked if he felt the same level of electricity in the ring with Starks that he felt when he first squared off against The Rock.

"When you first stand in the ring with The Rock, you talk about a generational talent, that's a different level. The thing with Ricky is, I've seen glimpses of that, which is great. He did a great promo in San Antonio when we started that really blew my mind, I thought it was awesome. Then there were some moments that weren't quite as good just because that's how it goes. I thought last night [Wednesday] was the best Starks has been in our program so far," Jericho said. [H/T - Fightful]

They will face off at AEW Revolution, with JAS banned from ringside. It will be a big test for Starks as he takes on one of the most decorated wrestlers in the business.

Chris Jericho says Ricky Starks is a great example for AEW stars

Chris Jericho recently praised Ricky Starks for his ability to master the nuances of cutting a great promo.

During his interview on Busted Open Radio, the former AEW World Champion mentioned that Starks has been a great example for other wrestlers like Sammy Guevara and Danny Garcia:

"A lot of the younger guys, they'll talk with deep breathing because they are afraid to be like, 'I want to say this. Pause. Let the crowd react.' He really had some great nuances with that. That's what Sammy Guevara and Danny Garcia are learning. Guys have to learn when they haven't had a lot of promos, really how to hone in what you are and how to hold the crowd in the palm of your hand without saying a word. At the click of a pen, shall we say. Ricky is really starting to hone in on that and figure it out, which has been great." [H/T - Fightful]

The Ocho praising Ricky Starks is significant, as Jericho is a highly respected and decorated wrestler, who has been in the business for over 30 years.

