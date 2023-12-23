Skye Blue debuts surprising new finisher on AEW Rampage

Skye Blue is having a fantastic run in AEW. Currently, she is so confident that she has gone ahead and debuted a whole new finisher during her match against Queen Aminata on the December 22, 2023, episode of Rampage.

The move was quickly picked up by a Twitter user and made its way into the league of viral posts. The finisher is a mix of two wrestling moves, one being a power finisher and the other being a submission hold, the TKO and the Dragon Sleeper, respectively.

Check out the fan's tweet below:

"Skye Blue's new finisher from Rampage tonight. TKO into the Dragon Sleeper. Nice transition."

Skye Blue has been active in wrestling since 2017. She joined AEW in 2021 and makes appearances in the Ring of Honor as well. She had a warm, positive demeanor but has changed her characteristics since September of this year. The new move seems to be an addition to that. Earlier, her positive persona had fans comparing her to other professional wrestlers with similar characteristics, like the WWE Superstar Bayley.

Skye Blue had a message for her opponent before her AEW match

Skye Blue is one of the extremely talented wrestlers in AEW. Since her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she has been part of several feuds. Before her latest match on Rampage, Skye Blue took to Twitter to send an interesting message to her opponent, Queen Aminata, who herself returned to the fold of the wrestling world after a hiatus of more than nine months.

"Welcome back wife," Skye Blue shared.

Check out Skye Blue's tweet below:

With Skye Blue changing her character a bit, possibly becoming darker, and the likes of Queen Aminata returning to the ring, there is every possibility that there could be a positive change in AEW's women's roster in the near future.

The women's roster of the Jacksonville-based promotion has been a cause of concern since the middle of this year. Tony Khan lost Jade Cargill, who dropped the TBS Championship and left the promotion to join WWE. Ronda Rousey, who had recently appeared in ROH, shushed rumors of her signing up with AEW.

Will Skye Blue attain great heights in AEW?