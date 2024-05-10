Skye Blue issues statement after dreadful incident

The current AEW female star, Skye Blue finally spoke up after allegedly suffering a dreadful incident during the Ring of Honor tapings this past week for which she got overwhelming support from the entire wrestling fraternity.

This past Wednesday during the Ring of Honor tapings after AEW Dynamite, Skye Blue competed in a match against Lady Frost. During the match, an unpleasant incident allegedly took place, as a man sitting on the front row was making vulgar comments about Skye and security had to be called after things got out of hand.

The details of the whole incident were shared by a fan on social media who was also present in the arena. After the horrific incident, the wrestling world came out in support of Skye Blue. Furthermore, after getting overwhelming support for what she allegedly suffered, Skye also sent a heartfelt message to all those who extended support.

The 24-year-old star took to the 'X' social media platform to thank everyone for the love and support, also giving a valuable message for future generations:

"I’m beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support. Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it’s appreciated 💙Let’s make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don’t have to deal with this shit."

AEW Referee on supporting Skye Blue

After her match was over, Skye Blue got support from the AEW Referee, Aubrey Edwards for the awful incident she had to deal with. Aubrey allegedly called security and got the man in the front row kicked out for his vulgar remarks. Edwards said the following on social media while reacting to her actions:

"If you yell disgusting, vile, hateful things at my coworkers, I will make sure your a** gets kicked out. There is no place for that in wrestling. Heckling is fine, but when you’ve made the performers (me included) feel uncomfortable in their place of work, you’ve gone too far."

Meanwhile, Skye continues to get support from the entire wrestling community for what happened to her. Only time will tell what's next for her in AEW.

