Skye Blue reacts to backstage photo of her sharing an emotional hug with AEW star: "So proud of my little one"

AEW star Skye Blue might have had an attitude change on TV recently, but even she couldn't help herself when a wholesome picture of her and her friend popped up on social media.

At just 24 years old, it seems strange to call Skye a 'role model' as she is so young. However, when you're as young as Billie Starkz, someone like Skye will seem like a big sister, and it's evident that the two women have a very strong bond.

Billie recently headlined the ROH Final Battle event against Athena but was unsuccessful in claiming the Ring of Honor Women's Championship for herself. After the match, Skye Blue met Starkz backstage to embrace her friend in a picture that Skye has reacted to on Instagram.

"So proud of my little one @billie_starkz," said @skyeblue_wrestling

Skye and Starkz have crossed paths many times in the past, with the first match between the two girls taking place in September 2020 when Billie was just 15 years old.

Skye Blue was in action this past week on AEW Collision

As previously mentioned, Skye Blue's attitude of late has been more brooding and dark than what AEW fans were introduced to in 2021. This is all down to her joining forces with Julia Hart of The House of Black, with the two ladies making their tag team debut this past week on Collision.

Skye and Julia didn't have it easy, though, as their opponents were Abadon and former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, who wrestled her first match in All Elite Wrestling since August 2022.

Unfortunately for Skye and Julia, Rose and Abadon picked up the win in front of Rosa's adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Hart will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Abadon at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th, while Skye is not currently scheduled to compete at the show.

