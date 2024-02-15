Skye Blue sends an explicit message to male star after this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW star Skye Blue recently sent an interesting message to a fellow star after her match at this week's Dynamite.

The name in question is none other than Stokely Hathaway, who accompanied Willow Nightingale in her match against Skye Blue at last night's Dynamite. Stokely interfered in the match by distracting the referee which allowed Willow Nightingale to gain the advantage and defeat Skye Blue via pinfall.

However, in her Instagram story, Skye sent a one-word NSFW message to Stokely Hathaway after he cost her the match on Dynamite.

Skye Blue's Instagram Story

AEW star Skye Blue plans to wrestle till she's 80

AEW star Skye Blue revealed she wants to perform in the squared circle till she reaches her 80s.

In an interview with The Daily Star in 2023, Skye revealed the milestones she wants to reach in her wrestling career and stated her desire to wrestle till it's physically possible.

"I'm a very chill human being. As long as I can do this for as long as physically possible, I want to be 80 years old and still doing this because I'm psycho. I would definitely like to like break some of like the standards and the mould. I would love to have an intergender match on TV. I would love to do like a hardcore match on TV. I love doing hardcore matches even though I really shouldn't. But just something, you know, I want to show that the girls can do it too," said Skye Blue. [H/T Daily Star]

Skye Blue is one of the fastest-rising female stars in AEW. She has competed against top talents in the company like Toni Storm, Saraya, and Julia Hart, and is long overdue for a title run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you want to see Skye Blue hold a women's title in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

