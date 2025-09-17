"Smart Move"- Bill Apter Praises Tony Khan Ahead Of AEW All Out 2025 (Exclusive)

AEW is gearing up for another big pay-per-view as the promotion is set to host All Out 2025 this coming weekend. One of Tony Khan's 'Big Five' PPVs, it is set to be only the second PPV to be held in Canada, with the show taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 20, 2025.

In August, WWE announced the return of Wrestlepalooza for the same date. Two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world were set to go head-to-head this weekend before Tony Khan pulled a "smart move," according to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter.

He was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and said that Tony Khan changing the start time of All Out was absolutely a smart move. Following this change, only a tiny portion of the event would overlap with Wrestlepalooza, and Apter called it a smart business decision.

"Absolutely a smart move. Not, you know, going head to head with WWE for their first show on ESPN. Head-to-head, AEW would go right down the tubes. Luckily, you can record everything, but Tony Khan made a very smart business move. And just part of it is going to, I think, run into the WWE Wrestlepalooza. But yes, smart move." Apter said.

AEW All Out is set to be a packed affair with multiple marquee matches lined up for the show. Hangman Adam Page is set to defend his World Championship against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, while Timeless Toni Storm will defend her World Title in a Four-way match against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla. The event will also mark the in-ring return of Eddie Kingston as he takes on Big Bill.

