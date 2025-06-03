“Smart take,” “Send her along, too”- Fans lose their mind after major WWE Superstar says she’s trying to send Jade Cargill back to AEW

A top WWE Superstar recently made a bold claim about trying to send Jade Cargill back to AEW, and social media has been buzzing ever since. Cargill had a three-year stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion from November 2020 to September 2023.
The star behind the claim, Naomi, recently replied to a fan's comment on her Instagram post. The comment read, “Jade should have stayed in AEW.”
In response, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion said, “Don’t worry, I’m working my hardest to send her back there.” This cutting remark quickly made its way to X (formerly Twitter).
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Fans have since reacted to the above post.
"Smart take," one fan wrote.
"Send her along, too," another fan quipped.
Check out some other reactions below:
The feud between Naomi and Jade Cargill has been boiling since The Glow admitted to being the one who attacked the former AEW TBS Champion backstage on SmackDown last November. They faced off at WrestleMania 41, where The Storm emerged victorious. The bitter rivals recently locked horns in a Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier, which also featured Nia Jax. The match was ultimately won by Naomi.
Naomi has embraced her dark side since turning heel, and her actions on social media are adding more fuel to her heated rivalry with Jade, with many now calling this one of the most intense feuds in WWE right now.
WWE star Jade Cargill is an AEW record holder
Before coming to WWE, Jade Cargill made her name in the world of wrestling through a dominant stint in AEW. Her tenure was filled with accolades and records, one of which remains unconquered.
In January 2022, Jade was crowned the inaugural TBS Champion. She held the title for 508 days and was eventually dethroned at the 2023 Double or Nothing PPV. She is still the longest-reigning AEW champion across all titles. MJF, who has a 406-day reign as AEW World Champion to his credit, is in the second spot.
Cargill ended her AEW stint in September 2023 with 60 wins and just 2 losses, which further substantiates how dominant she was in Tony Khan's promotion.