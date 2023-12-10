"Smelt like baby puke" - Jake Roberts says WWE legend was the worst-smelling wrestler ever

AEW veteran Jake Roberts recently recalled his wrestling days and named a WWE Superstar who had a weird smell.

The star in question is none other than Vader, who was one of the most talented superstars of his generation. However, according to Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer had a horrible smell that smelt like baby puke.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts named Vader, and several other WWE stars who possessed an unbearable smell.

“Oh my God, it’s so simple. Vader. God Almighty, he reeked. Horrible. Smelt like baby puke. You know, it was just brutal... I’m sure they did, but f**k, it didn’t do much good. Another one was King Kong Bundy. Bundy's shoes smell so f**king bad. That when he took them off, you would leave the dressing room. I’m telling you, it was bad, man. It was so f**king bad that the Road Warriors, one night, Bundy went to the ring, when he came back in, his shoes were on fire. They sprayed him with lighter fluid and set him on fire... Well, [British] Bulldog was pretty rank at times too. Yeah, his was just from not washing his clothes." H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

Expand Tweet

Jake Roberts comments on CM Punk's WWE return

AEW veteran Jake Roberts recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return after nearly a decade.

On a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts praised CM Punk, and stated that the Stamford-based promotion will sign stars who they think are best for business.

"I'm not shocked. I'm not shocked at all. Never say never in wrestling. As soon as you say, 'No,' it's going to happen. It's all about money, man. If they think they can make a buck with you, they're going to bring you in," Roberts said.

Roberts also recalled his interaction with CM Punk and revealed that The Best in the World was mostly in his own locker room:

"I haven't been around him enough to judge him any either way. I may have said 20 words to him. That's it. You know, at AEW, he had his own dressing room, so I'd never see him. He just stayed in there." (H/TFightful)

Who do you want to see CM Punk face in his first WWE match in nearly a decade? Let us know in the comments section below.