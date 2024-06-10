"So excited to see unleashed Ricochet" - Fans react after AEW star teases a blockbuster reunion with the WWE Superstar

An AEW star recently teased a reunion with WWE Superstar Ricochet. The star in question is Matt Sydal. Fans have now reacted to the possibility on social media.

In a recent report published by PWInisder, it was stated that the 35-year-old WWE star is planning to leave the company this summer after his contract expires. He has already put down his papers. It was also reported that WWE will be writing him out of storylines very soon. He recently dropped the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade.

Amidst the talk of him leaving WWE, Matt Sydal hinted at Ricochet making a possible move to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Sydal and The Future of Flight were tag team partners in NJPW and have a few tag team championship runs under their belt.

Matt recently logged onto X/Twitter to share an old photo of himself and Ricochet from their tag team championship reign. The tweet has garnered many reactions from the fans and they believe that the former Intercontinental Champion might be heading to AEW soon and reuniting with Matt Sydal.

Check out below what the fans had to say.

One fan said, "I am a late return to wrestling, so only got to see Ricochet in WWE, I am so excited to see unleashed Ricochet."

"The sydals and Rico is something I'd like the see happen in the dub," another person commented.

Fans want to see Matt Sydal and Ricochet form a tag team and take on The Young Bucks or FTR.

"Matt, Ricochet vs Young Bucks AEW Tag Team Champion ;p," another fan said.

A user tweeted, "The boys are back! FTR pleaseeee."

Another promotion besides AEW seemingly interested in Ricochet

Now that Ricochet is reportedly set to be out of WWE soon, another promotion has reportedly expressed their interest in adding the talented wrestler to their roster.

Fightful Select recently released a report stating that New Japan Pro-Wrestling might be looking to hire the former WWE Speed Champion after he departs from WWE.

Ricochet has wrestled with the Japanese promotion from 2013 to 2017. His match against AEW's Will Ospreay at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 2016 was deemed legendary by many fans and critics in the wrestling industry.

