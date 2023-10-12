"So what does mami (Rhea Ripley) have to say about it" - Fans explode after AEW veteran takes a dig at the Judgment Day in WWE

Following his victory over AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 38 with an assist from Damien Priest, Edge (Adam Copeland) created The Judgment Day along with the Archer of Infamy. The group soon added Rhea Ripley as its third member. When Finn Balor joined later that year, the members turned against the leader and attacked the Rated-R Superstar.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, Christian Cage hit the ring before the show's main event match between Luchasaurus and Adam Copeland. The TNT Champion responded to Copeland's comments during Dynamite last week, where, based on his experience, the Rated-R Superstar said that Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne would turn on Christian once they have got all the information they needed.

In response, Cage indirectly took shots at The Judgment Day and their betrayal of the Adam Copeland.

"I didn't take some ragtag group, dress them up like it's Halloween and convince them they're tough guys. You try to be their leader. I am not their leader. I am their father. That's the difference," Christian said

Fans, seemingly enjoying the promo and Christian's work, found it simultaneously funny and serious. Most fans laughed at the fact that there was a Halloween character (Luchasaurus) standing behind Cage. Some noted that Judgment Day was popular in AEW, too.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Former WWE Referee Nick Patrick shares his take on Adam Copeland joining AEW

On the recent edition of Monday Mailbag, Nick Patrick gave his opinion on Copeland's jump to AEW. The former WWE Referee said that wrestling is a business where people have to look out for themselves, so there is no question of loyalty.

Patrick added that Former WWE Superstar did the right thing by moving to AEW but said the Jacksonville-based company should not overexpose him.

"To step away for a while and to go be successful somewhere else, the fans that love him [Adam Copeland] will know that he was gone and was part of something. And hey, what if he does help pop that thing open? He's still got some miles left in him, especially if they don't overdo him and make him be on every damn show," Patrick said. [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

