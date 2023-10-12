'There's no loyalty'- Former WWE official's take on Adam Copeland joining AEW

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) recently ended his 25-year association with WWE by joining AEW. The 49-year-old's move shocked the wrestling world as many saw him as a Loyalist to the Stamford-based company who would never jump ship.

Speaking recently on Monday Mailbag, former WWE Referee Nick Patrick talked about Adam Copeland's move to AEW. Patrick said there is no loyalty in professional wrestling as it is a business, and everyone has to look out for themselves.

"There's no loyalty. If loyalty [were] a two-way street, it would be one thing, but look at when it comes cut time. ... You have to look out for yourself. It's a business, in the end, and we don't have agents [looking out] for us, like most [of the] entertainment business does," Nick Patrick said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The 63-year-old said Copeland made the right move by going to All Elite Wrestling. Patrick added that the Rated-R Superstar can still perform well, but the company should use him wisely.

"To step away for a while and to go be successful somewhere else, the fans that love him [Adam Copeland] will know that he was gone and was part of something. And hey, what if he does help pop that thing open? He's still got some miles left in him, especially if they don't overdo him and make him be on every damn show," Patrick added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The former WWE official also expressed excitement about the many possible first-time-ever matches that the former WWE Champion can have in the Jacksonville-based company.

Former WWE Superstar Edge, aka Adam Copeland, defeated Luchasaurus at AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Adam Copeland faced Luchasaurus in his in-ring debut in AEW on the recent edition of Dynamite Title Tuesday. The former TNT Champion dominated a large part of the contest, but Copeland made a late comeback and successfully put down the Dinosaur for a three count.

The TNT Champion Christian Cage tried to hit Copeland with his championship behind the referee's back in the closing moments of the match, but the Rated-R Superstar was able to fend off the interference to win.

After the match, the 49-year-old was attacked by Captain Charisma, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus, but Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club made the save.

