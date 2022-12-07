"Some f*king street urchin" - Wrestling veteran questions Tony Khan's shoddy booking of top AEW champion

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill seems to be gearing up for some kind of feud with the famed rapper Bow Wow. However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette questioned why Tony Khan was even booking this feud.

Jade Cargill has been equally praised and criticized online, but that has clearly not held the star back. To date, Cargill is still undefeated, having run through most of the AEW Women's roster. But could her upcoming feud with Bow Wow hand her first defeat?

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager slammed the promotion for involving Bow Wow - who he seemingly believes isn't a trained wrestler.

"So how is there a rivalry or some description of what is the bone of contention between Bow Wow and Jade Cargill? G*d d**n it, again! So some f**king street urchin somewhere: ‘Hey, I want to get involved in wrestling!’ Just cause somebody wants to get involved in something, doesn’t mean they ought to!" (03:16 onward).

Jade Cargill and Bow Wow have had heat ever since the two exchanged some fiery words on social media. Additionally, the rapper has been trying to make the jump over to professional wrestling, but could he reach the heights of Bad Bunny or Logan Paul?

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Naomi

Naomi and Sasha Banks' WWE statuses have been a high topic of discussion in the wrestling industry since the two walked out of a WWE RAW show. Naomi was recently spotted with Jade Cargill, fueling rumors that the star could be AEW-bound.

Taking to social media, the WWE star shared a few videos of her time with Cargill at the recent Atlanta Hawks basketball game.

"Strong women don't have 'attitudes,' we have standards. - Marilyn Monroe - @Jade_Cargill you’re amazing"

Check out the full video down below:

Unfortunately, for fans hoping to see Naomi in AEW, the meet-up between the two might have simply been two friends gathering together. However, since Bow Wow personally knows Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper is in turn related to Sasha Banks, fan speculation has been running wild.

