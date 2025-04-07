"Some things never change" - AEW champion reacts shortly after Dynasty main event

A major AEW star has just taken to social media to react after what took place at AEW Dynasty tonight. This post came up just right after the pay-per-view's main event, which saw Jon Moxley defend his title against Swerve Strickland with the help of The Young Bucks.
The match before this saw Kenny Omega put his International Championship on the line against Ricochet and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in a three-way match. In the end, Omega got the better of the odds and walked away with his first successful title defense.
However, the biggest surprise came after the match, as Kazuchika Okada came out to confront his former rival. The two have crossed paths on multiple occasions in Japan, and now that they are both in AEW, a feud between the two stars has been heavily teased. But nothing went down tonight as after a brief staredown, Omega simply walked out on The Rainmaker.
He then took to X/Twitter as he posted several pictures of their rivalry across the years, leading to tonight.
Check out his post below:
"Some things never change," Omega wrote.
Both men have a major title currently, with Okada holding the Continental Championship. It remains to be seen what stakes their feud will have once it finally gets going in the Jacksonville-based promotion.