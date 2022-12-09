"Someone else was telling Tony [Khan]" - WWE veteran dwells on why Cody Rhodes not re-signing with AEW looked fishy 

A WWE veteran apparently believes that the reason behind Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW may be more than what meets the eye.

Cody Rhodes left the Jacksonville-based Promotion back in February this year, appearing in WWE shortly afterwards. His re-entry into the Stamford-based promotion was highly praised as he went on to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare's departure from Tony Khan's roster, however, leaves questions unanswered for Jim Cornette. Speaking about Cody's contract not being extended, the wrestling veteran stated his belief that Rhodes himself had wanted to leave AEW:

"If Cody wanted to stay, he'd say 'Sure Tony how can I help you pick up my option, can I bend over and get it from this side?' It's only if Cody wanted to leave to begin with that he made it hard enough that Tony decided not to pick up that option. Either that, or someone else was telling Tony 'Oh God Tony don't bend over to pick up that option, that option's way too heavy for you.'" (0:33 - 1:02)

You can check out the full video here:

Cody Rhodes was recently spotted ahead of his rumored return to WWE

While the American Nightmare's reasons for leaving AEW may be a mystery for Jim Cornette, his return to WWE is quickly garnering hype as one of the most anticipated moments this year.

Cody Rhodes has been recovering from a torn pectoral muscle for the last couple of months. He was recently captured in a photo at the Sports Rehabilitation Center Physical Therapy in Atlanta alongside a fan. The veteran certainly looked fit and quite ready for a comeback.

It remains to be seen when the American Nightmare will be back in action.

