Photo: Cody Rhodes spotted in incredible shape amidst WWE Royal Rumble return rumors

With the Royal Rumble season approaching in WWE, rumors have started swirling of Cody Rhodes potentially making a return at the event. But that's perhaps the magic of the long-running premium live event as the chatter of returns starts to drum up every year.

However, the WWE Universe is adamant that Rhodes is one of the strongest contenders to make a return at the Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare has been absent from the company after suffering a torn pectoral muscle since his last match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes is currently in rehab mode as of now and looks to be working hard in his training to recover from the injury. The Grandson of the Plumber recently took a picture at the Sports Rehabilitation Center Physical Therapy in Atlanta alongside a fan. The photo gives us a glimpse of his shredded physique, which suggests that his training is going quite well.

Cody Rhodes is imminent in making his return to WWE sooner or later, and it's been teased that a possible surprise return could occur at the 2023 Royal Rumble match. We'll have to wait and see if Rhodes can recover fully in time to make it to the premium live event.

WWE Hall of Famer questions if Cody Rhodes should face Roman Reigns following his return

Roman Reigns looks to be on the run of a lifetime after moving past every challenge ahead of him during his current undisputed WWE Universal title reign. The Tribal Chief seems to have commanded his status as the greatest of all time to be a worthy one as he also leads The Bloodline, one of the most dominant wrestling factions ever.

However, many fans believe that if there's anyone who could possibly dethrone Reigns as the top champion, it's Cody Rhodes. But it seems that Hall of Famer Booker T feels quite differently about that scenario.

Booker T spoke on the Reality of Wrestling podcast and stated his reasons for thinking that a match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes shouldn't happen yet.

I don't know if I'd come back with it that quick. I know that's the match that everybody wants to see. I know that's the match that we've been building up to. But, I don't know if I would want to put Cody in that situation fresh off an injury." H/T Wrestling Inc

Do you think Cody Rhodes will return and win the Royal Rumble match? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes