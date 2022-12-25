"Sometimes his detractors are louder than him" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion shares his honest opinion on CM Punk amid AEW absence

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been one of the most talked about names in professional wrestling over the past few months. Punk's real-life friend and one-half of the AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood, recently shared his honest opinion on the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

Punk has been away from AEW television since the 'brawl out' incident following his rant at the post-All Out media scrum. He allegedly got into a physical altercation against The Elite, resulting in all the parties involved being suspended.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Dax Harwood compared Punk to Sasha Banks. He added that people are sometimes more concerned about the star's opinions than his talent. Harwood further highlighted Punk's passion for the business.

“The same thing as Sasha [Banks], a man who obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, but around the wrestling world, and sometimes his detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again, it all comes from a place of passion," Dax Harwood said.

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion also mentioned that he speaks with CM Punk regularly and wishes him joy and happiness.

"Just like Sasha, I talk to him every day and whatever he decides to do in his life, I hope it [brings him happiness] and joy, because he deserves it, man. We all deserve joy and happiness,” Harwood said. [H/T Fightful.com].

Dax Harwood shares his initial thoughts on CM Punk when he walked into the AEW locker room

While speaking in the same interview, Harwood opened up about his initial thoughts on Punk. He mentioned that he had a very negative opinion of The Second City Saint, but that changed quickly.

Harwood revealed that Punk was always there to guide the younger generation and help everyone improve their in-ring skills.

"When he first came into the company, I remember talking to Cash [Wheeler] and I said, ‘If this motherf****er comes in and if he says something about how I dress,’ like a dress code or whatever, ‘We’re gonna have a problem.’ He came in and he was the complete opposite. He had his door always open (...) He loves wrestling. Just like me, he is unabashedly a professional wrestling fan." [H/T Fightful.com].

There is still no official update on the former AEW World Champion's status with the company. However, there have been several speculations that Punk could potentially leave the Tony Khan-led promotion.

