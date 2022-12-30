"Sometimes you may not want to meet your heroes" - WWE legend speculates on what went wrong between CM Punk and the AEW locker room

CM Punk's unconfirmed AEW status has resulted in far more rumors being reported than what would usually be in similar circumstances. Booker T recently added his own speculation on what really went wrong between Punk and AEW.

While his role in the infamous Brawl Out incident resulted in his indefinite suspension, it was Punk's pectoral injury that has put him out for so long. The star is still healing, and his time away might put his future with AEW into a better perspective.

During the recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he still believes that the former Second City Saint could return to AEW.

“Anything’s possible, man. Yeah, they can get past it. If they do get past it, it’s gonna be from the damage control Punk has to do. I feel like CM Punk had a hell of an opportunity because he was in a leadership position with a bunch of young guys that were impressionable."

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Let's put a bow on it.



Should AEW bring CM Punk back in the new year? Let's put a bow on it. Should AEW bring CM Punk back in the new year? https://t.co/S1nPlqOETq

Booker continued, speculating that CM Punk's backstage role might have resulted in far more backlash than if a normal star had done the same thing.

"[Guys] that perhaps looked up to him, and looked to him for guidance, as far as being a guy who like you just said, ‘take us to the promised land.’ And sometimes, you’ve heard that saying, you know, sometimes you may not want to meet your heroes. Because they turned out to be something that you thought was totally different.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Fans hoping for some positive news regarding the matter might have gotten what they prayed for, as Punk recently took to Instagram to publicly agree with Dax Harwood's pleas for the star to make amends.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Booker T believes that CM Punk needs to level himself with the current generation to move forward

CM Punk's gripes during the All Out media scrum seemed to have centered around his frustration with the locker room not showing respect where required. The star notably called out Hangman Page on this, who infamously claimed he doesn't take advice.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral WHAT IS HAPPENING?



CM Punk just went OFF on Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page.



AEW is crazy right now!



WHAT IS HAPPENING? CM Punk just went OFF on Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page. AEW is crazy right now!https://t.co/XyJ9UtuOa9

During the same episode of the podcast, Booker T suggested that Punk should instead show respect to the younger generation first.

“I think if they do work it out, CM Punk is gonna have to really understand what this new generation of wrestlers is really all about. We’ve been saying ‘respect your elders’ for years, and my saying is ‘respect your young people.’ I say [that] because they’re the ones that’s going to be running stuff in the next 10, 20 years." (H/T: 411Mania)

While it remains to be seen if CM Punk and AEW will make amends, and with his recent comments on Instagram, things are looking far more positive than they have in the past few months.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes