Son of Umaga, Zilla Fatu, finally decides if he will join WWE or AEW

Second-generation star Zilla Fatu recently talked about whether he would be more inclined to join the rest of the Bloodline members in WWE or take a different path and head to AEW.

Zilla is the son of the legend Umaga, who was a dominant force from the late 90s up to the mid-2000s, making appearances for AJPW, TNA, and WWE. His son is following in his footsteps and currently competes under Booker T's wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling, along with appearing across the independent circuit.

During his interview with Joey Franchize on WiLD 94.1, Zilla Fatu was asked about where he'd want to end up. He mentioned that this was WWE, as his family had a history with the promotion. He did not wish to break the cycle and become the first Bloodline member to go to AEW.

“WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey’s different. My story’s way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole nother chapter. I’m sitting on a whole nother side of the table [laughs]," Fatu said. [H/T Fightful]

Zilla Fatu talks about his family's history with WWE

In the same interview, Zilla Fatu talked about the Anoaʻi family and the different generations of wrestlers that made their mark in WWE.

He talked about how they all deserved to be given their flowers and how it was great that the next generations were able to follow in their path. Fatu also talked about how the current members of the Bloodline were doing well in the promotion, so he was not in a rush to join them. He still wished to enjoy his time in the indies.

"It feels good, Uce. It feels good. I’m happy. I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they taking it to a whole nother level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush," he said.

Currently, a Civil War within the Bloodline has been teased, and with several key figures still not part of the storyline, a lot could change in the next few months, including several debuts and the eventual return of Roman Reigns.

