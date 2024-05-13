Another real-life Bloodline member says he is in "no rush" to join WWE

A real-life Bloodline member recently expressed his desire to join WWE. The name in question is Zilla Fatu, the son of late superstar Umaga.

There has been a major change in The Bloodline following Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief has yet to make an appearance after The Showcase of The Immortals. Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over the leadership of the faction in Roman's absence and last week on SmackDown, Sikoa revealed that it was Reigns' who ordered the former to lead the faction during his hiatus.

The Bloodline has already added two new members to the group since The Show of Shows in the form of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu is also rumored to join the stable soon.

In a recent interview with Joey Franchize, Zilla Fatu shared his take on being a part of the real-life Bloodline. He talked about the contribution of all the members of the family who were a part of WWE. Fatu pointed out that he is also looking forward to joining the company:

"It feels good, Uce. It feels good. I’m happy. I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush, " he said.

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu prefers to join WWE over AEW

Several members of the real-life Bloodline have worked with the Stamford-based company. However, no one from the family has ever signed with AEW.

Later in the same interview, Fatu was asked to pick between going to WWE or AEW. He stated that he would join the Stamford-based company considering his family's rich history with the wrestling promotion:

"WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey is different. My story is way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole nother chapter. I’m sitting on a whole nother side of the table." [H/T: Fightful]

Zilla Fatu is currently working on the independent circuit. It remains to be seen if and when he will sign with WWE.

