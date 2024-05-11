Solo Sikoa reveals Roman Reigns' orders for The Bloodline; Major betrayal teased on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa confirmed to Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown that he has spoken to Roman Reigns - who gave him direct orders for The Bloodline in his absence. A major betrayal was also teased.

Paul Heyman shocked the world recently when he revealed that he actually never spoke to Roman Reigns after the historic loss at WrestleMania XL. So when he said that Roman Reigns pulled out of the WWE Draft voluntarily - he had seemingly made the decision on his behalf, which came as a huge shock, especially to Solo, who seems to be making major changes to The Bloodline.

In a backstage segment, Solo Sikoa told Paul Heyman about his disappointment in his decision to pull Roman Reigns from the Draft 2024. As a result, The Bloodline was drafted much later than they should have been, which was first, as per Solo. Saying that it could have taken food away from his kids' table, Sikoa confirmed that he has spoken to Roman Reigns - who ordered him to take charge of The Bloodline in his absence.

Sikoa also said that Paul Heyman was to be his Wiseman as well, and expressed his love for him and hugged him - a hug that teased a major betrayal.

Expand Tweet

In the video above, you can see Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (now Tonga Loa) coming back to the room after being sent away. The expression on their face and Solo glancing over to Tonga Loa is a huge indication of a possible betrayal.

Not only that but during the interaction, Solo Sikoa mentioned that he had seen Paul Heyman staring at Jey Uso backstage at WWE Backlash. The stare that Heyman gave Jey Uso, as per Sikoa, was indicative of someone begging for help.

Expand Tweet

Tama Tonga would go on to defeat Angelo Dawkins and advance to the Quarter Finals of the King of The Ring tournament, where he will face either LA Knight or Santos Escobar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback