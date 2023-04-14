"Sorry about getting your bell rung tho" - Chris Jericho breaks character to send a message to major AEW star

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to share a message regarding his fight with a major star.

The Ocho recently went up against Keith Lee in a singles match on Dynamite. The size difference certainly gave The Limitless One an advantage. However, interference from Swerve Strickland allowed Jericho to get the upper hand, leading to Lee being defeated.

Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho broke his heel character to compliment Keith Lee for his performance. While the message was quite sincere, the last line was unmistakably sarcastic as The Ocho teased the former WWE Superstar.

“Well @realkeithlee beat the living hell out of me last night on #AEWDynamite…and I loved every minute of it! Keith was a great opponent and STRONG AF…but I still beat him!! Be happy to lock horns again anytime Big Man. Sorry about getting your bell rung tho.”

You can check out the original post here:

Chris Jericho may not be willing to work with an absent AEW star anymore

While The Demo God was full of praise for Keith Lee, he is seemingly not so amicable with everyone.

The infamous Brawl Out incident is still one of the biggest setbacks in the history of AEW so far. It also damaged CM Punk's relationship with Jericho and The Elite, among others. Furthermore, Punk's recent Instagram post also fueled the fires as it directly called out The Ocho.

A fan recently praised Jericho for being willing to work with everyone and do what was best for the business. However, the JAS leader had a short reply that seemingly hinted at his disdain for The Second City Saint.

"Not everyone" - Chris Jericho tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jericho in AEW.

What are your thoughts on Jericho's match against Keith Lee? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes