Speculation on current WWE Superstar turning down AEW offer

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently revealed that a current WWE Superstar had turned down an offer from AEW and decided to move. The star in question is none other than Andrade.

Triple H moved quickly to sign up Andrade and he showed up at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event just a few weeks after leaving AEW. He has since been signed up by WWE RAW and performs on the red brand. Meltzer was responding to a fan’s tweet that said that Andrade was let go by TK to which he responded.

He said:

“Andrade was given a good offer to stay. He decided to leave.”

This pretty much puts to bed the myth that Andrade was not given a good deal by Tony Khan before his exit. Given that he is now with WWE, it will be interesting to see the creative direction he will take.

Andrade reveals why he chose WWE RAW over SmackDown

Andrade signed up for RAW over SmackDown and he had an interesting reason as to why he did that. The former AEW star was speaking on La Previa de WWE when he revealed that he did it because of the familiar names already present on the blue brand.

Speaking on the show, he said:

"Many people asked me why I didn't come with Garza, Humberto, or Zelina [Vega], they're amazing superstars, they're from Mexico, they're great, and they have a history. But I've already faced Garza, I've already faced Humberto, I've already faced [Rey] Mysterio, and I was with Zelina for a while. I've faced Carlito. I've seen enough of Mexico, against Mexico. There are hardly any Latinos and Mexicans on RAW. That was a part of my decision, that was the most important thing."

Given that there are a lot of people that he has already been involved with on WWE SmackDown, it seems Andrade made a conscious move to the red brand. This could hopefully allow him to explore new opponents and there could be great matches in store for the star.

