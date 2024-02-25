Andrade reveals why he decided to join Monday Night RAW following his return to WWE

Andrade's first WWE run disappointed the fans as the management made little to no use of his talents. Recently, the former United States Champion spoke about his return to the Stamford-based promotion and revealed why he joined the red brand.

Earlier this year, Andrade's contract ended with All Elite Wrestling, and he returned to the Stamford-based promotion. The former United States Champion made his presence felt during the men's Royal Rumble match, where he returned to the company for the first time in years.

After appearing in a few backstage segments, Andrade finally signed with the red brand. Speaking on La Previa de WWE, the 34-year-old star opened up about his decision to join Monday Night RAW instead of going to Friday Night SmackDown and working with familiar faces:

"Well, there were many things. One of them was because there are a lot of Mexicans and Latinos on the SmackDown roster, which I respect and is great, and there aren't many Latinos on the RAW roster if you think about it. Many people asked me why I didn't come with Garza, Humberto, or Zelina [Vega], they're amazing superstars, they're from Mexico, they're great, and they have a history."

Andrade decided to move to a different brand and face new challenges.

"But I've already faced Garza, I've already faced Humberto, I've already faced [Rey] Mysterio, and I was with Zelina for a while. I've faced Carlito. I've seen enough of Mexico against Mexico. There are hardly any Latinos and Mexicans on RAW. That was a part of my decision, that was the most important thing." (From 9:57 to 10:56)

Andrade addresses the WWE Universe after his return at Royal Rumble 2024

In 2015, Andrade signed with the promotion and started his journey on the developmental brand. After a while, he eventually reached the top when he captured the NXT Championship from Drew McIntyre.

However, the rising star's run became stale on the main roster, as the management failed to utilize him effectively on either brand, apart from a single run as the United States Champion. Andrade eventually left the promotion.

Unfortunately, AEW also made the same mistake, and the star spent nearly two years before returning to the Stamford-based promotion. After his return, the star addressed the fans:

"Thank you @WWE universe!! Gracias al universo de @wweespanol"

It will be interesting to see what he does next on the red brand.

