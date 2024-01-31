Andrade sends a message to the WWE Universe after returning during the Royal Rumble

During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Andrade made his return to WWE. Taking to social media, he sent a message aimed at the WWE Universe.

Andrade is a former NXT and United States Champion. After departing the company, he signed with All Elite Wrestling before eventually leaving the company.

Taking to Twitter/X, Andrade expressed his gratitude towards the fans and thanked them for their incredible support. He entered the 30-Men Royal Rumble at #5 and lasted around 23 minutes.

"Thank you @WWE universe!! Gracias al universo de @wweespanol," wrote Andrade.

Check out Andrade's tweet and message for the fans:

Expand Tweet

Road Dogg commented on working with Andrade in WWE

Wrestling veteran Road Dogg recently opened up about working alongside Andrade in the Stamford-based company.

Road Dogg was the lead writer of SmackDown during 2018-19. At the time, Andrade was also a part of the blue brand.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg spoke quite highly of the former NXT Champion but believed that he needed more TV time. Road Dogg said:

"I thought it was great," Road Dogg said. "I had him on SmackDown when I was writing it. I loved him and Rey together. I'm the one that booked them together so many times because I loved it. I don't know, man. He's great at what he does. You've kinda gotta let him get into it. He's gotta have some longer matches."

Expand Tweet

Andrade, who is married to fellow company superstar Charlotte Flair, worked closely with Vickie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, during his time in AEW.

At the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, Andrade lost a singles match to Miro after Perry betrayed the former and aligned with his husband. This marked the end of Andrade's feud with Miro and also marked the end of his career in Tony Khan's promotion.

What are your expectations from Andrade in the Stamford-based company? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here