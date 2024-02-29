Spoiler for this week’s episode of AEW Collision: Buddy Matthews was almost set on fire by Mark Briscoe.

AEW taped this week’s edition of Collision after the February 28, 2024, edition of Dynamite. The Jacksonville-based company launched its third weekly television program, Collision, on TNT in June 2023. The show boasts an impressive lineup of talented wrestlers and promises to deliver thrilling and action-packed matches every week.

PWInsider recently reported that Buddy Matthews was gearing up to take on an unannounced challenger on Collision taping when he was suddenly ambushed by Mark Briscoe. The two wrestlers continued their brawl outside the ring, with the latter leaping off a chair to deliver a crushing blow to the former, sending him hurtling through a table that had been set up against the barricade.

The Sussex County Chicken then attempted to use a spike on The Disciple but was quickly thwarted by members of the House of Black, who arrived on the scene and attacked him. However, Briscoe refused to back down and fought back using a chair to try and even the odds. He continued the brawl fiercely all the way up to the stage, with the situation becoming more intense by the minute.

It appeared that he was planning to set Matthews up to burn him using the stage's pyro, but security quickly intervened, preventing the situation from escalating further. Meanwhile, House of Black managed to escape as Mark triggered all the pyro on the stage, causing a dramatic and explosive scene.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to drop in AEW Collision ratings

AEW has been struggling with ratings, viewership, and attendance lately. Wrestlenomics recently shared the ratings for the February 24, 2024, episode of Collision on X (Twitter). Last week's episode of the show had lower ratings than the previous week's.

The latest one managed to pull in only 385,000 viewers with a rating of 0.11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The drop in ratings could be attributed to Collision airing at the same time as WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with many criticizing Tony Khan for not booking compelling storylines and unexpected matches.

What do you have to say about the drop in AEW Collison ratings? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE